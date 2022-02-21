Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $7.65 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,345 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.99% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,357,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 124.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 451,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 55,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

