Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period.

Shares of SMB stock remained flat at $$17.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,021. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

