Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

