Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,395,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.09. 646,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.