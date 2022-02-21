Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,494 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,774. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

