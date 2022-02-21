Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

