Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 216 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,366,119,000 after buying an additional 180,961 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $19.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $856.98. 22,833,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $980.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $918.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

