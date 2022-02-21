Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 22,689 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,037 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.