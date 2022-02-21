Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.68. 602,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average is $222.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.