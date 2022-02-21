Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 44,400 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

