Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 83,400 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

