Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,019,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

SHIP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

