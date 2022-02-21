Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after buying an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

