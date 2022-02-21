Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 304,509 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

