Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 30,104 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $25.37 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

