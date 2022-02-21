Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 90,900 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 363.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kaman worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

