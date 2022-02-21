Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.