Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 350,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of FLWS opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.