Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.