Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.74% of Eastern worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 44,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

