Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of StepStone Group worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.57 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

