Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 389.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

