Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 276,216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 319,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

