Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MFA Financial worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 377,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.