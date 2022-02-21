Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $795.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.