Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,671 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.28 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

