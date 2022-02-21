Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

AVGO stock opened at $579.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.11 and its 200 day moving average is $549.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

