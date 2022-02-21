Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 304.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,831 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 38.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 395,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 109,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 41.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth $4,367,000. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.