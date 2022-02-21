Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 71,800 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Avid Technology worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

