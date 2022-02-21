Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 40.2% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 387.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Anthem by 26.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 110,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

NYSE ANTM opened at $446.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.74. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.86 and a twelve month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

