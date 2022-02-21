Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Pearson worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.62 on Monday. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.74) to GBX 670 ($9.07) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 625 ($8.46) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

