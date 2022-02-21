Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,419 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,419 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

