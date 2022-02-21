Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 125,009 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 125,009 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

