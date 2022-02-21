Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 128,172 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Consolidated Water worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $9.68 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

