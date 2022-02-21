Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of First Community Bankshares worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.