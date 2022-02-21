Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 285,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

SPWH opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

