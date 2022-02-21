Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,200 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $77,020.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

