Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 757,000 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of Express worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Express by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express Profile

Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.