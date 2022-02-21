Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,800 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of American National Group worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in American National Group by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $189.77 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.41.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

