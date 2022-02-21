Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Equity Bancshares worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 56.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $307,417. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

