Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 43,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $124.27 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.