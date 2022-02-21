Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

