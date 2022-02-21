Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of AtriCure worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 222,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

