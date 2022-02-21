Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

