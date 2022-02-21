renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $373,213.01

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $373,213.01 and approximately $22,021.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06990041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.62 or 0.99716397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051389 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

