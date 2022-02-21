Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Repligen worth $46,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

