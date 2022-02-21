Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

