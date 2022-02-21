REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $597,487.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

