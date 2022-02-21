Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $117.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.