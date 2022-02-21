Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $10.76 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $50,952,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

